Mar 24, 5:04 PM EDT

Man charged in theft of Legend's bag, $25K cufflinks at JFK


NEW YORK (AP) -- Authorities have cuffed a man charged with stealing Grammy winner John Legend's Louis Vuitton bag containing $25,000 Cartier cufflinks from an airport luggage cart in New York.

District Attorney Richard Brown says 63-year-old Agustin Hilario swiped the bag Thursday when it was momentarily left unattended on a luggage cart at Kennedy Airport.

Brown says Hilario was identified through surveillance camera footage. He was arrested on charges including grand larceny and possession of stolen property.

Hilario was awaiting arraignment in Queens criminal court Friday. It's not known if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Legend is a singer, songwriter, musician and actor who co-starred in the film "La La Land."

The prosecutor says Legend's possessions, including the $25,000 panther-head cufflinks, were returned to him.

