Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Aug 21, 10:04 AM EDT

Judge shot, wounded near Ohio courthouse; suspect killed


STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (AP) -- Ohio officials say a county judge was shot and wounded as he walked toward a courthouse, and the suspect was killed when a probation officer returned fire.

Jefferson County Judge Joseph Bruzzese (bruh-ZEEZ') Jr. was shot Monday morning near the county courthouse in Steubenville (STOO'-behn-vihl), along the Ohio River roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Pittsburgh.

Steubenville City Manager James Mavromatis tells WTOV-TV that Bruzzese was talking after being wounded. He was flown to a Pittsburgh-area hospital.

Investigators didn't immediately release further information about the judge's condition or the suspect.

The suspect's body could be seen lying next to a car of a neighboring bank drive-thru. Police say a man who was in a car with the suspected shooter was taken into custody.

The courthouse was closed.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.