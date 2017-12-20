WASHINGTON (AP) -- Democrats on Wednesday elected longtime New York Rep. Jerrold Nadler to serve as the ranking member on the House Judiciary Committee, which would take the lead on impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump if Democrats reclaim the House majority next year.

The 14-term Nadler is replacing former Rep. John Conyers of Michigan, who resigned in the wake of sexual harassment allegations. Nadler outdistanced Rep. Zoe Lofgren of California for the position, winning by a vote of 118-72.

Democrats look forward to Nadler's "fierce, fearless leadership to defend the promise of justice and liberty for all," House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said in a statement.

Pelosi's statement made no mention of the potential impeachment actions if Democrats capture control of the House in the 2018 elections.

Nadler said the country is possibly headed toward a constitutional crisis. He told colleagues he was best prepared to safeguard civil rights and civil liberties from a Trump administration that he says is constantly attacking them.

Nadler was elected to the House in 1992.