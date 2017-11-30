Eagle Herald











Nov 30, 8:43 AM EST

Justin Bieber's bodyguard arrested on DUI charge in Miami


MIAMI (AP) -- The head of security for singer Justin Bieber has been arrested in Miami following a crash that injured two officers.

Miami-Dade police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said in a news release that 32-year-old Michael Arana was charged with DUI and leaving the scene of a crash with injuries.

The Miami Herald reports two police officers were injured when their cruiser was rear-ended by Arana's vehilcle about 2:30 a.m. Thursday in Kendall, which is south of Miami. Officials said they were initially treated at the hospital and are now recovering at home.

No further details were immediately available.

It was not clear whether Arana is represented by a lawyer.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

