Nov 30

Justin Bieber's bodyguard arrested on DUI charge in Miami


MIAMI (AP) -- The head of security for singer Justin Bieber was arrested early Thursday in Florida following a crash that injured two police officers.

Michael Arana, 32, was charged with DUI and leaving the scene of a crash with injuries, Miami-Dade police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said in a news release.

Arana's Chevrolet Tahoe rear-ended a police cruiser carrying two police officers about 2:30 a.m., Zabaleta said. The Tahoe then drove over the median and traveled the wrong way down the road.

Officers who were working on an unrelated call stopped the Tahoe and took Arana into custody. They noticed signs of impairment, Zabaleta said, and requested the DUI unit to respond.

Arana refused sobriety tests, the release said.

The officer who was driving the cruiser struck by Arana suffered back injuries and was treated and released. The passenger was airlifted to a hospital because of a laceration to his head. He's in stable condition, according to the release.

Zabaleta said Arana wasn't injured.

Records don't say whether Arana is represented by a lawyer.

