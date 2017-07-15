ST. LOUIS (AP) -- It didn't take any arm-twisting to persuade chess legend Garry Kasparov to return to competition next month in St. Louis. In fact, it was Kasparov's idea.

The man who dominated chess for two decades has been retired from competitive play since 2005. But Kasparov will compete against many of the world's best players at the inaugural St. Louis Rapid and Blitz tournament Aug. 14-19 at the Chess Club and Scholastic Center of St. Louis.

Billionaire and chess club founder Rex Sinquefield says Kasparov was among several people discussing how to organize the new tournament when he suddenly announced he wanted to compete in it.

Kasparov became world champion at age 22 in 1985 and held that position until 2000. He is from Russia but became a Croatian citizen in 2014.