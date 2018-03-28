Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 28, 10:51 AM EDT

2 plead guilty in drug ring that used Kennedy clan home


BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) -- Two men authorities say used a Massachusetts home belonging to members of the Kennedy clan for a drug-dealing operation without the owners' knowledge have pleaded guilty.

The Cape Cod Times reports that Troy Monteiro and Trevor Gonsalves-Rose were sentenced to up to five years and up to four years in prison respectively after pleading guilty Tuesday.

Prosecutors say the Falmouth men used the Hyannisport home to cut, weigh and package fentanyl, heroin and cocaine.

The house is owned by an LLC that lists Robert Sargent Shriver III as manager. He's the son of the late Sargent and Eunice Kennedy Shriver.

Police say no one in the Shriver family had knowledge of the drug operation.

The home's hired caretaker faces charges that she allowed the defendants to use the home.

Information from: Cape Cod (Mass.) Times, http://www.capecodtimes.com

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.