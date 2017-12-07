SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- An imprisoned former nurse who prosecutors believe could be responsible for the deaths of up to 60 children in Texas has pleaded not guilty to murder charges in the deaths of five children in the early 1980s.

Genene Jones was arraigned Thursday in San Antonio.

The 67-year-old is serving concurrent 99-year and 60-year sentences in state prison for the killing of a 15-month-old child and the sickening of a baby. Before the new charges were brought, Jones had been scheduled to be freed in March 2018 under a mandatory release law that was in place when she was convicted.

Bexar County District Attorney Nico LaHood says each case will be tried separately. Jones could face up to life in prison.

Children died of unexplained seizures and other complications when Jones worked at a San Antonio hospital and Kerrville clinic.