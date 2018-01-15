At gatherings across the nation, activists, residents and teachers honored Martin Luther King Jr., the late civil rights leader, on what would have been his 89th birthday and ahead of the 50th anniversary of his assassination in Memphis, Tennessee. King's daughter, the Rev. Bernice King, urged people to remember her father by doing "an act of kindness toward someone of another race" between now and April 4, the day the Rev. Martin Luther King was assassinated in 1968.