|
Kraft in talks to buy Europe's Unilever
NEW YORK (AP) -- U.S. food giant Kraft Heinz Co. is confirming that it's made an offer to buy Europe's Unilever and been rejected.
The company said Friday that talks are ongoing with the Dutch company, but that no deal can be assured.
The shares of both companies are up sharply before the opening bell.
© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
|