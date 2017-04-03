Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
News of Iraq trip while Kushner was midair poses risks

By LOLITA C. BALDOR
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Trump administration's failure to keep senior adviser Jared Kushner's trip to Iraq secret isn't standard practice for top U.S. officials visiting warzones.

Such trips are usually kept quiet, with the cooperation of journalists, until the officials arrive in order to ensure maximum security.

News first broke of Kushner's trip Sunday evening, when The New York Times reported he was in Iraq. A senior administration official confirmed that account to The Associated Press and other outlets, offering no detail beyond that Gen. Joseph Dunford, the Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman, was his traveling companion.

By morning, it became clear Kushner and Dunford hadn't yet arrived. For the military and security professionals managing the mission, the midair public disclosure of secret White House plans amounted to a security breach.

