Eagle Herald











Mar 8, 5:15 PM EST

Larry McMurtry's typewriters sell at auction for $37,500

AP Photo
AP Photo/LM Otero

DALLAS (AP) -- The two typewriters Larry McMurtry used to write his Pulitzer Prize-winning novel "Lonesome Dove" sold at auction for $37,500.

Heritage Auctions sold the typewriters Wednesday at an auction in New York City. Eric Bradley, a spokesman for the Dallas-based auction house, said the typewriters sold to a bidder from Texas who wished to remain anonymous.

McMurtry had told The Associated Press he "just decided that it would be fun" to sell the typewriters at auction, "and I actually have too many typewriters."

The 80-year-old author and screenwriter said he still writes on a typewriter and has about 15 of them.

While writing "Lonesome Dove," a tale of a cattle drive in the 1870s, he kept one typewriter in his hometown of Archer City, Texas, and the other in Washington, D.C.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.