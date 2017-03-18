EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (AP) -- Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb says the state is working on finding funding for water filters in East Chicago homes dealing with lead contamination.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports (http://bit.ly/2nQsMn6 ) that Holcomb told East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland in a letter that state environmental management officials are "exploring funding sources" that may be available.

The filters would be installed in homes located within a federal Superfund site.

The Environmental Protection Agency found lead levels exceeding drinking water standards in some homes due to inadequate corrosion controls. Chemicals are used in water systems to prevent lead from leaching from old pipes into homes.

Last week, Holcomb extended a state disaster declaration covering East Chicago's lead contamination problem for an additional 30 days.