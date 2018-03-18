Eagle Herald











Leonard Bernstein, social activist, is focus of new exhibit

By KRISTEN DE GROOT
PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- An exhibit at Philadelphia's National Museum of American Jewish History looks at flamboyant conductor Leonard Bernstein (BURN'-styn) through the lens of his social activism.

"Leonard Bernstein: The Power of Music" is now on display.

Bernstein thrilled the world with his compositions, theatrical works like "West Side Story" and over-the-top conducting style. But the exhibit focuses on the lesser-known side of Bernstein - the second-generation American Jew who inspired social progress.

Breaking down racial barriers in casting "On the Town" and addressing racial tensions in "West Side Story" are among the stories told, through interactive exhibits, listening stations and video presentations. Also on display are personal items like Bernstein's piano, conducting suit and baton.

It's just one of over 2,500 events around the world celebrating the 100th anniversary of his birth.

