Jan 17, 1:30 PM EST

Streep, Meyers, 'Moonlight' to be honored at LGBTQ gala


NEW YORK (AP) -- Actress Meryl Streep, TV host Seth Meyers, and the Golden Globe-winning movie "Moonlight" will be honored next month by the Human Rights Campaign, the LGBTQ civil rights organization.

The award for "Moonlight," a coming-of-age film about a black gay youth, will be accepted by Tarell Alvin McCraney, the author of the play on which the film is based.

Meyers, the host of "Late Night with Seth Meyers" on NBC, is being honored at the Feb. 11 gala for raising awareness about LGBTQ issues, including drawing attention to discriminatory legislation.

Streep, who gave an impassioned speech at the Golden Globes criticizing President-elect Donald Trump for mocking a disabled reporter and calling for the defense of a free press, will be honored for a career of advocating for LGBTQ equality.

