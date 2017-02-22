Eagle Herald











Feb 22, 10:41 PM EST

Woman wearing anti-Trump sign barred from Lincoln Center


NEW YORK (AP) -- A woman is claiming she was barred from attending a performance at New York City's Lincoln Center because she wouldn't remove an anti-Trump sign affixed to the back of her jacket.

Jenny Heinz tells The New York Times (http://nyti.ms/2meuj6D ) it happened this month at David Geffen Hall when she went to see the Budapest Festival Orchestra.

The 8-by-11-inch sign read "No! In the name of humanity we refuse to accept a fascist America." She says she's been wearing it ever since she attended a protest outside Trump Tower.

Lincoln Center officials refunded Heinz's ticket, though they declined to discuss the incident with the Times.

Heinz says the center's vice president for concert halls and operations told her that signs were not allowed inside the performance halls or on the plaza.

---

Information from: The New York Times, http://www.nytimes.com

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.