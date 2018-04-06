Eagle Herald











Apr 6, 3:53 PM EDT

Another Lincoln Center president quits after short tenure

AP Photo
AP Photo/Richard Drew

NEW YORK (AP) -- The new president of Lincoln Center has quit after just a year on the job.

Debora L. Spar took over as head of the performing arts center in March 2017 after nine years as president of Barnard College. She replaced Jed Bernstein, whose term lasted 27 months. He resigned in May 2016 following an investigation that determined he did not disclose to Lincoln Center a personal relationship with an employee.

In a letter to colleagues Friday, Spar said she "questioned whether the role is right for me" and "I ultimately determined that the fit I'd hoped for has not materialized."

Russell Granet was appointed acting president. He joined Lincoln Center in 2012 and had been executive vice president of Lincoln Center Education since February 2016.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.