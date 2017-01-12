Eagle Herald











Jan 12, 12:25 AM EST

Maine college to unveil rare photo of Lincoln's inauguration


Latest News
Obama not slipping away quietly from presidency

Twitter: Obama's 'thank you' tweet his most popular ever

Text of Obama's farewell speech as prepared for delivery

Obama returns to White House after final Air Force One ride

'Yes we did' _ Obama bids farewell in nostalgic last speech

BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) -- A Maine college is set to unveil a rare photograph of President Abraham Lincoln's inauguration from 1861.

The Bowdoin College Museum of Art in Brunswick acquired the photo at auction in October and will unveil it Thursday.

It's the first inauguration to be captured by photographers, and took place just six weeks before the start of the Civil War.

The image shows a crowd gathered around the Capitol to see Lincoln being sworn in. It's believed to have been taken by Scottish-American photographer Alexander Gardner, and is one of only three known copies. The others are in the Library of Congress and the Smithsonian Institution.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.