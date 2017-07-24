LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The Latest on announcements related to the death of Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington. (all times EST):

3:41 p.m.

The Los Angeles County coroner has ruled Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington's death was a suicide by hanging.

Watch Commander Lt. Rudy Molano said an autopsy was conducted on July 21.

Coroner office spokesman Ed Winter's confirmed last week that no drugs were evident in Bennington's room.

Bennington was found dead on Thursday on the 53rd birthday of Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell, who hanged himself in May. Cornell and Bennington were friends.

------

10:46 a.m.

Members of Linkin Park say their hearts are broken following the death of lead singer Chester Bennington, who died by hanging last week.

The rock band says "shock waves of grief and denial are still sweeping through our family as we come to grips with what has happened."

Bennington, who was 41, hanged himself from a bedroom door in his home near Los Angeles.

The band says Bennington "touched so many lives, maybe even more than you realized."

Linkin Park had planned to launch a tour this week, but canceled it following Bennington's death. Their hits include "In the End" and "Numb."

-----

8:51 a.m.

Linkin Park has returned to the charts after lead singer Chester Bennington's death last week.

Billboard says the band's latest effort, "One More Light," re-entered Billboard's Top 200 album charts at No. 17 on the most recent chart. The band's popular debut, "Hybrid Theory," checked in at No. 27.

"One More Light" topped Amazon's list of best-selling albums Monday, while "Hybrid Theory" was fifth.

More than 11 million copies of "Hybrid Theory" have sold since it was first released in 2000.

The band's 2003 follow-up, "Meteora," was at No. 41 on the Billboard list, while 2007's "Minutes to Midnight" was at No. 115.

Bennington was found dead in his home near Los Angeles on Thursday. He was 41.