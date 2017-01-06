AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) -- L.L. Bean heiress Linda Bean is in hot water with the Federal Election Commission over a political action committee she created to support Republican President-elect Donald Trump.

According to a Wednesday letter obtained by The Associated Press, federal regulators say Bean's Making America Great Again LLC was limited to individual contributions of $5,000 in a single year- and Bean contributed $60,000. The group spent $66,862 supporting Trump.

Trump won enough support in the 2nd Congressional District to split Maine's electoral votes, taking one vote to Democrat Hillary Clinton's three.

The group on Friday took steps to change its registration to a super PAC that can raise unlimited funds.

Bean is the granddaughter of L.L. Bean and a member of the Maine-based outdoors retailer's board.