The Education Department says it has not approved any applications for student-loan forgiveness in cases of possible fraud since President Donald Trump took office.

A top education official made that disclosure in a July 7 letter to Democratic Sen. Richard Durbin of Illinois that was released by the senator.

Durbin asked for the information amid concerns the pipeline to loan forgiveness had stalled. He says the borrowers can't be ignored any longer.

A department spokeswoman did not immediately provide comment.

The Obama administration cracked down on deceptive for-profit colleges and approved loan forgiveness for thousands of their former students.

The Trump administration says it has received about 15,000 new applications and there are 65,000 total pending claims. Most are from students who attended Corinthian Colleges or ITT Technical Institute.