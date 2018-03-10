Eagle Herald











Mar 10, 5:47 PM EST

Lorna Luft undergoing tests after collapsing backstage


LONDON (AP) -- Singer Lorna Luft, the daughter of Judy Garland, was undergoing tests in a London hospital following an initial diagnosis of a brain tumor after she collapsed backstage at a concert in London.

The singer's representative, Victoria Varela, said the 65-year-old Luft collapsed backstage on Friday night and was rushed to the hospital, where she was given an initial diagnosis of a brain tumor. Varela says the singer's husband, Colin Freeman, had been concerned that she was forgetting lyrics and a monologue. Luft was undergoing further tests at London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

Varela says Luft has been in remission from breast cancer, which she has been battling for six years.

