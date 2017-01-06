Eagle Herald











Jan 6, 10:31 AM EST

Lyle Menendez talks prison life, marriage in phone interview


IONE, Calif. (AP) -- Lyle Menendez says his childhood prepared him "surprisingly well for the chaos of prison life."

Menendez and his younger brother, Erik, killed their wealthy parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, at their Beverly Hills home in 1989. The brothers admitted the killings. They were convicted of murder in 1996 and sentenced to life terms without parole.

Lyle Menendez is now 48. He tells ABC News in a phone interview from a California prison that he maintains a close bond with his brother, even though he is being housed at a separate facility. He also reiterated claims of sexual abuse at the hands of his father.

Kitty Menendez's brother denied those claims to ABC News, saying there's "no indication" Jose Menendez abused his sons.

Lyle Menendez also says he's happily married, though he is barred from having conjugal visits with his wife.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.