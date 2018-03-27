Eagle Herald











Usher, Common to perform lynching memorial opening concert

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) -- A Concert for Peace and Justice with a lineup that includes Usher, Common, The Roots and Kirk Franklin has been announced for the grand opening of a memorial in Alabama to victims of lynching.

WSFA-TV reports that the Equal Justice Initiative announced the lineup for the April 27 concert celebrating the National Memorial for Peace and Justice. Concert tickets start around $50 and go on sale Friday. The memorial also will have an opening ceremony , featuring Sweet Honey in the Rock and Rep. John Lewis. And there's a two-day summit with an array of national leaders and civil rights advocates on April 26 and 27.

The memorial overlooking downtown Montgomery is dedicated to racial terror lynchings of African Americans and the legacy of slavery and racial inequality in America.

