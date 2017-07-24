AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) -- A dog that Maine's governor tried to rescue from a euthanasia sentence will live.

The Kennebec Journal reports that a judge on Monday agreed to a deal to send an Alaskan husky named Dakota to a veterinary hospital for training after it attacked two other dogs, killing one.

A judge had ordered that Dakota be put down after the attacks last year. Republican Gov. Paul LePage attempted to pardon Dakota in March, elevating the dog to celebrity status.

It's debatable whether the governor has the authority to pardon the dog. But Monday's hearing and the deal that included input from the owner of the dogs Dakota attacked made the issue moot.

A previous effort to save Dakota by moving her to a New Hampshire shelter failed.