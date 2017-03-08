AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) -- A man who lived as a hermit in the Maine woods for nearly three decades before being arrested on theft and burglary charges is the subject of a new book.

"The Stranger in the Woods," which is published by Knopf, went on sale Tuesday.

Author Michael Finkel is the only journalist to speak to Christopher Knight, who stole food, clothing and camping gear from homes while living as the North Pond Hermit for 27 years.

Knight was arrested in April 2013 and pleaded guilty to 13 counts of burglary and theft. He served about seven months in jail.

Finkel says Knight felt uncomfortable in society and wanted to live alone. Police say he survived by stealing batteries, food and other items from cabins.