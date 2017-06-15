Eagle Herald











Landmarks to be illuminated in orange for Make Music Day


NEW YORK (AP) -- Landmarks including Niagara Falls, Nashville's Parthenon and Boston City Hall will turn orange next week for a global music celebration.

The landmarks will be illuminated in orange - signifying the sun and the start of summer - to mark Make Music Day.

More than 60 U.S. cities will celebrate the annual musical festival on June 21. The lightings will take place in participating cities on the day of the celebration or the day before.

Other landmarks that will turn orange will include City Hall in Portland, Maine; the Liberty Bridge in Greenville, South Carolina; and the Clock Tower Building in Santa Monica, California.

Make Music Day began in France in 1982 and has since spread to 750 cities across 120 countries.

It features free performances by professional and amateur musicians.

