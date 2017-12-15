Eagle Herald











Manhattan prosecutor returns 3 ancient sculptures to Lebanon


NEW YORK (AP) -- Three ancient sculptures are being returned to their rightful owners in Lebanon as the Manhattan district attorney forms a new antiquities trafficking unit.

District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. announced Friday the repatriation of the treasures that were possessed by private collectors and are worth more than $5 million.

They were stolen from a temple during the Lebanese civil war that started in 1975.

The bull's head and two marble torsos were confiscated in New York in the past few months.

They're the latest looted artifacts to be returned from the city that's the U.S. hub of antiquity sales.

