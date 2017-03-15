Eagle Herald











Play about Boston Marathon bombing to make world premiere

BOSTON (AP) -- A documentary play about the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing is about to make its world premiere in Boston.

"Finish Line" is being presented by the Boch Center at the Shubert Theatre starting Wednesday. The Boston Theater Company production will run through March 26.

The play is based on interviews with survivors, runners, first responders and others. Actors use verbatim transcripts to tell each person's story.

Twin bombings near the marathon's finish line killed three people and injured more than 260.

"Finish Line" doesn't re-create the attack or portray those responsible. Instead, it focuses on people who were affected by the violence and came out stronger.

A portion of every ticket sale will be donated to the Martin Richard Foundation, named for the 8-year-old boy who was the youngest victim killed in the bombing.

