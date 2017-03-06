Eagle Herald











Mar 6, 7:24 PM EST

Jimmy Buffett launches Margaritaville retirement village


DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- You can't get any more laid back than retirement. So perhaps it's fitting that the king of laid-back music, Jimmy Buffett, is lending his vibe to a retirement community.

Latitude Margaritaville - named after Buffett's best-known song, "Margaritaville - will open its first community in Daytona Beach for "those looking to live the Margaritaville lifestyle as they grow older, but not up," according to a news release.

Current plans call for walkable neighborhoods, a fitness center and food and drinks from Buffett's Margaritaville restaurant.

Margaritaville Holdings and Minto Communities announced the partnership last month. Minto said the community's focus will be on music and will include a band shell for live entertainment.

Construction has begun, and the village is slated to open this fall.

---

This story has been corrected to fix the spelling Jimmy Buffett's name.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.