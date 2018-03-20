GREAT MILLS, Md. (AP) -- The Latest on the shooting at a Maryland high school (all times local):

9:30 a.m.

A sheriff's spokeswoman says injuries have been reported after a shooting at a high school in southern Maryland.

St. Mary's County sheriff's spokeswoman Cpl. Julie Yingling says there are injuries Tuesday at Great Mills High School but she didn't know how many or the severity of the injuries. She also said she had no information about fatalities.

Agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were headed to the scene.

9:10 a.m.

School officials report that there's been a shooting at a Maryland high school, that the 'event is contained' and the campus is on lockdown.

The St. Mary's County Public Schools said on its website early Tuesday that there was a shooting at Great Mills High School, located in the southern end of the state.

The county sheriff said deputies are on the scene, and that parents or guardians should stay away, going instead to Leonardtown High School to reunite with Great Mills students there.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Rep. Steny Hoyer tweeted that they're monitoring reports and urged people to follow the instructions of local law enforcement at the scene.