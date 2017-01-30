Eagle Herald











Mary Tyler Moore laid to rest in Connecticut


FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) -- Mary Tyler Moore has been laid to rest during a private ceremony at a Connecticut cemetery.

About 50 people attended the funeral and burial at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Fairfield on Sunday. Police said actress Bernadette Peters was among family and friends who attended.

The gravesite was adorned with a statue of an angel and scores of flowers including white orchids and roses. Actor Jason Robards also is buried at Oak Lawn.

The Emmy-winning actress best known for her TV sitcom roles in "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "The Dick Van Dyke Show" died Wednesday. She was 80 and lived in Greenwich.

A small number of fans gathered outside the front gate of the cemetery with signs saying, "I Love You," ''Rest in Peace" and "Mary = Love!"

