HALEAKALA NATIONAL PARK, Hawaii (AP) -- The view of the sunrise from above the clouds on Maui's tallest peak has been described as breathtaking, remarkable and sublime.

The experience at Haleakala volcano is so popular that overcrowding started becoming a problem over a decade ago. It got even worse in the past year as tourists from around the world posted pictures online.

To address the problem, the National Park Service this week started requiring reservations and limiting the number of cars at the summit - potentially cutting in half the number of visitors in the early morning hours.

The goal is to keep tourists and staff safe and to protect Haleakala National Park's natural and cultural resources, said Polly Angelakis, the park's chief of interpretation and education.

---

