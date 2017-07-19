WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Latest on Sen. John McCain's brain tumor (all times EDT):

10:40 p.m.

Sen. John McCain's best friend in the Senate says the ailing Arizona Republican told him the cancerous tumor doctors have found in his brain isn't his worst ordeal.

South Carolina GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham says he spoke to McCain by phone Wednesday evening.

He says McCain told him: "Yeah, I'm going to have to stay here a little bit longer, take some treatments. I'll be back."

McCain was a prisoner of war in Vietnam for 5 ½ years.

Graham says that after discussing McCain's illness, the Arizonan turned the conversation to health care legislation and the defense bill. McCain chairs the Armed Services Committee.

Graham told reporters: "So pray. God knows how this ends, not me. But I do know this: This disease has never had a more worthy opponent."

---

9:45 p.m.

Former President Barack Obama is calling John McCain "one of the bravest fighters I've ever known" after the Arizona senator was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Obama says on Twitter: "Cancer doesn't know what it's up against. Give it hell, John."

McCain was the Republican candidate for president in 2008. He lost in a landslide to Democrat Obama.

The 80-year-old McCain was a Navy pilot who shot down over Vietnam and held as a prisoner of war for 5½ years. Obama calls him "an American hero."

---

9:10 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he and first lady Melania Trump are sending their thoughts and prayers to Arizona Sen. John McCain after his cancer diagnosis.

Trump says in a statement that McCain "has always been a fighter."

The president says he and Mrs. Trump "send our thoughts and prayers to Senator McCain, Cindy, and their entire family," adding, "Get well soon."

McCain was diagnosed with a brain tumor after doctors removed a blood clot above his left eye last week. His office says the 80-year-old Republican has glioblastoma, an aggressive cancer.

The senator and his family are reviewing further treatment options.

---

8:10 p.m.

Arizona Sen. John McCain has been diagnosed with a brain tumor after doctors removed a blood clot above his left eye last week, his office says.

The 80-year-old Republican has glioblastoma, an aggressive cancer, according to doctors at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix. The senator and his family are reviewing further treatment, including a combination of chemotherapy and radiation.

The senator and chairman of the Armed Services Committee had been recovering at his Arizona home. His absence had forced Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to delay action on health care legislation.

McCain was the GOP's presidential nominee in 2008, when he and running mate Sarah Palin lost to Barack Obama. A Navy pilot, he was shot down over Vietnam and held as a prisoner for 5 ½ years.