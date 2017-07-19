WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Latest on Sen. John McCain's brain tumor (all times EDT):

9:45 p.m.

Former President Barack Obama is calling John McCain "one of the bravest fighters I've ever known" after the Arizona senator was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Obama says on Twitter: "Cancer doesn't know what it's up against. Give it hell, John."

McCain was the Republican candidate for president in 2008. He lost in a landslide to Democrat Obama.

The 80-year-old McCain was a Navy pilot who shot down over Vietnam and held as a prisoner of war for 5½ years. Obama calls him "an American hero."

---

9:10 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he and first lady Melania Trump are sending their thoughts and prayers to Arizona Sen. John McCain after his cancer diagnosis.

Trump says in a statement that McCain "has always been a fighter."

The president says he and Mrs. Trump "send our thoughts and prayers to Senator McCain, Cindy, and their entire family," adding, "Get well soon."

McCain was diagnosed with a brain tumor after doctors removed a blood clot above his left eye last week. His office says the 80-year-old Republican has glioblastoma, an aggressive cancer.

The senator and his family are reviewing further treatment options.

---

8:10 p.m.

Arizona Sen. John McCain has been diagnosed with a brain tumor after doctors removed a blood clot above his left eye last week, his office says.

The 80-year-old Republican has glioblastoma, an aggressive cancer, according to doctors at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix. The senator and his family are reviewing further treatment, including a combination of chemotherapy and radiation.

The senator and chairman of the Armed Services Committee had been recovering at his Arizona home. His absence had forced Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to delay action on health care legislation.

McCain was the GOP's presidential nominee in 2008, when he and running mate Sarah Palin lost to Barack Obama. A Navy pilot, he was shot down over Vietnam and held as a prisoner for 5 ½ years.