Oct 23, 9:35 AM EDT

McCain issues veiled criticism of Trump's Vietnam defermentSen. John McCain took what appears to be a veiled shot at President Donald Trump's medical deferments that kept him from serving in the Vietnam WarMcCain issues veiled criticism of Trump's Vietnam defermentSen. John McCain took what appears to be a veiled shot at President Donald Trump's medical deferments that kept him from serving in the Vietnam War

AP Photo
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin
858211
125911
507192
758446
921361
1157041
27262941

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Republican Sen. John McCain, a former Navy pilot and prisoner of war during Vietnam, issued a veiled criticism of President Donald Trump's medical deferments that kept him from serving in the U.S. military during the conflict.

In an interview with C-SPAN that aired Sunday, the six-term Arizona lawmaker lamented that the military "drafted the lowest income level of America and the highest income level found a doctor that would say they had a bone spur."

One of Trump's five draft deferments came as a result of a physician's letter stating he suffered from bone spurs in his feet. Trump's presidential campaign described the issue as a temporary problem.

McCain spent 5