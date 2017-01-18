AP Radio AP Radio News:

Jan 18, 4:24 PM EST

Study illustrates Facebook's growth as campaign news source

By DAVID BAUDER
AP Television Writer

AP Photo
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Election News
In Wyoming, DeVos gun remark more about safety than politics

GOP prescription of minority outreach forgotten with Trump

Anxious European leaders seek an early audience with Trump

Stephen Miller: the aide 'who helped Trump find his voice'

Trump: Brexit 'a great thing,' EU to continue to break apart

At inaugural rehearsal, Trump sub sports military haircut

Inauguration highlights Trump's infrastructure opportunities

Trump team disagrees at times with boss, who says that's OK

GOP lawmakers go after ethics official who criticized Trump

Trump security adviser, Russian official already talking
Interactives
Greece's Debt Threatens to Spread
State budget
gaps map
Auto industry problems trickle down, punish Tennessee county
Women give old Derby hats a makeover in tough economy
S.C. town deals with highest unemployment in South
How mortgages were bundled and sold as securities
Tracking the $700 billion financial bailout
Tracking the year's job losses
State-by-state foreclosures since 2007
Credit crisis explained
Presidents and their economic legacies
Lexicon of the financial crisis
Americans' addiction to debt

NEW YORK (AP) -- Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton voters had different media diets, but a study finds common ground in Facebook as an important news source - even if their individual feeds bore little resemblance to each other's.

Facebook was the top non-television source for election news cited by supporters of both candidates, according to a survey by the Pew Research Center. The social media site's import as a driver of political news has been underscored by the lingering controversy of people using it to spread false news stories.

Eight percent of Clinton voters and 7 percent of Trump voters named Facebook as their main source of election news, Pew said.

"That was a pretty important finding," said Jeffrey Gottfried, senior researcher at the Washington-based think tank.

Facebook doesn't produce news; members share stories from a multitude of sources and their news feeds tend to reflect the politics of their Facebook friends.

With a multitude of web sites serving fake news stories with no basis in fact, Facebook announced last month that it would partner with outside fact-checkers to flag particularly egregious examples that are spread on the social media site.

While other digital brands like Breitbart News, BuzzFeed, the Drudge Report and the Huffington Post received plenty of publicity during the campaign, they received little attention from the voters surveyed by Pew.

Forty percent of Trump voters cited Fox News Channel as their main source of campaign news, the winner by a huge margin. The second most-cited news source by Trump supporters was CNN, with 8 percent.

"This is very much on par with previous research we have done," Gottfried said. Pew didn't ask similar questions after past campaigns, but in a 2014 survey, 47 percent of conservatives cited Fox as their top news source, he said.

The finding shows Fox's continued strength with conservative voters, and likely explains why the network has taken no change in direction following the ouster last summer of its founder and top executive, Roger Ailes, following sexual harassment allegations.

CNN was the top news source named by Clinton supporters, with 18 percent, Pew said. Although that was twice as much as any other news source, Clinton voters were much more likely to have more diverse media diets. MSNBC, with 9 percent, was second among Clinton voters. That network was named by only 1 percent of Trump voters.

National Public Radio was another news source held in high esteem by Clinton voters but by few Trump supporters, the survey said.

The New York Times was the most-cited newspaper source of news, with 3 percent of all voters saying it was their top news source, Pew said.

Pew found little difference in media choices among Republicans who supported different candidates during the primary, yet real differences between Democratic supporters of either Clinton or Bernie Sanders. For instance, 4 percent of Sanders voters cited the online forum Reddit as a main news source, with few Clinton voters saying the same.

Pew surveyed 4,183 adults who are members of its American Trends Panel between Nov. 29 and Dec. 12. The margin of error is 2.7 percent among all voters.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.


Latest News






©2015 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.