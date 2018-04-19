Eagle Herald











Apr 19, 1:13 PM EDT

Study shows TV employment exceeding newspapers


Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
Study shows TV employment exceeding newspapers

Nat Geo says 'Frankenstein' author is its next 'Genius'

Students protest over racist slurs on Indiana college campus

From catchphrases to fashion: 'Scandal's' pop culture impact

Pink, and her children, grace cover of People beauty issue

NEW YORK (AP) -- For what is believed to be the first time, the number of journalists working in local television newsrooms exceeds that of people in newspaper offices.

The Radio Television Digital News Association estimates the local TV news employment at 27,100 journalists this year, down 500 from 2017. While the American Society of News Editors has stopped keeping count of newspaper employment, consultant Ken Doctor estimates it at 25,000 or slightly below.

It was only back in 2000 that the newspaper employment more than doubled that of TV news operations. The news editors estimated some 56,200 reporters and editors worked at newspapers that year. TV had 24,100 people working.

The RTDNA said in a report Thursday that people who can do multimedia jobs are in demand at the TV stations.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.