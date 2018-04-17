Eagle Herald











AP advice: don't make polls only subject of campaign stories


NEW YORK (AP) -- The Associated Press says its journalists should not use public opinion polls as the sole subject in a political campaign story.

The news organization said Tuesday that it is updating its influential Stylebook with a new chapter on polls - at least in part as a response to the 2016 presidential campaign. The vast majority of polls that year showed Hillary Clinton beating Donald Trump for president, and she did in the popular vote. But Trump won the electoral college and thus the presidency.

The AP says polls are still an important part of campaign coverage. But polls are only one tool, and the Stylebook entry says that the mere existence of a poll is not enough to make it news.

