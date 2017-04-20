Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 20, 10:54 AM EDT

Under Trump, states may demand work for Medicaid

By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Work requirements for Medicaid could lead to major changes in the social safety net under President Donald Trump.

In a break from past policy, the federal Health and Human Services department has notified governors it stands ready to permit new state programs encouraging work.

Separately, an amendment to the still-stuck House GOP health care bill would allow any state to require work or training for adults, with such exceptions as pregnant women or parents of a disabled child.

The federal-state Medicaid program for low-income people covers more than 70 million U.S. residents - about 1 in 5 - including an increasing number of working-age adults.

In a letter to governors, HHS Secretary Tom Price and Seema Verma, head of Medicare and Medicaid, suggest that work can be good for health.

