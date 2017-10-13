A key U.S. maker of hospital products says it expects a temporary shortage of small saline bags because of the hurricane that hit Puerto Rico.

The hurricane wiped out the island's electrical grid, shutting down Baxter's three Puerto Rico factories for several days. The Deerfield, Illinois-based company is still ramping up production by using generators.

The Food and Drug Administration said Friday that it's working with Baxter to limit any shortages, helping the company get fuel and manufacturing supplies and ship products. The FDA also is letting Baxter temporarily import its saline "Mini-Bags," as they're called, from the company's factories in Ireland and Australia.

The IV bags are widely used in hospitals to give patients fluids and medicines.