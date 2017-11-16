Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Nov 16, 1:29 PM EST

FDA OKs new therapy for some hemophilia patients

By LINDA A. JOHNSON
AP Medical Writer

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- U.S. regulators have approved the first new treatment in nearly two decades to prevent internal bleeding in certain patients with hemophilia, an inherited blood-clotting disorder.

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved Hemlibra (hem-LEE'-bruh), a weekly injection for hemophilia A patients who have developed resistance to standard medicines.

Genentech, the drug's developer, says the list price will be about $482,000 for the first year and slightly less after that.

Genentech, a subsidiary of Swiss drugmaker Roche, says that's half the cost of the only other option for patients with this resistance. That treatment requires an IV drip several times a week.

Hemophilia mostly affects males.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.