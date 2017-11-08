Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Nov 8

FDA OKs drug to block infection after marrow transplant

BY LINDA A. JOHNSON
AP Medical Writer

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- U.S. regulators have approved the first drug to prevent life-threatening infections in adults after a bone marrow transplant.

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved sales of Merck and Co.'s Prevymix (PREH'-vih-miss) to prevent infections with cytomegalovirus (sy-toe-MEG'-a-low-vy-rus), a common virus. It doesn't sicken most people, but strikes at least half of transplant patients, who are particularly vulnerable to infection. The virus can damage the eyes, lungs and other organs, trigger pneumonia and even kill.

Kenilworth, New Jersey-based Merck says the drug will cost $195 to $270 per day for 100 days.

Each year, about 8,500 Americans receive transplants of blood-forming cells from bone marrow to treat blood cancers or other blood disorders. Currently, they get antiviral therapy if they develop an infection, rather than a preventive treatment.

This story has been corrected to show that the number of Americans receiving bone marrow transplants is about 8,500 each year, not 20,000.

