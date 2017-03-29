Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 29, 11:01 AM EDT

FDA approves 1st drug for aggressive multiple sclerosis


Multimedia
When Drugs Stop Working
Lone Protestor Rallies Ohio City Against Drugs
From Drug Addict to Counselor
Documents
CDC Report on Sexual Behavior and Drug Use
Latest News
FDA approves 1st drug for aggressive multiple sclerosis

FDA approves 1st drug for moderate & severe eczema cases

ACLU fights against warrantless searches of drug database

FDA OKs new drug as add-on treatment for Parkinson's

How do insurers decide what medicines to pay for?
Multimedia
Drug war interactive

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- U.S. regulators have approved the first drug for an aggressive kind of multiple sclerosis that steadily reduces coordination and the ability to walk.

The Food and Drug Administration approved Ocrevus (OAK'-rave-uss) late Tuesday after a large study found it slowed progression of the neurological disease and reduced symptoms.

While there are treatments for the most common form of MS, there's been nothing specifically for people with the type called primary progressive MS. That type of MS is relatively rare, affecting about 50,000 Americans.

The drug was also approved for less severe forms of MS.

It's given intravenously every six months. The drug was developed by Genentech, part of Swiss drugmaker the Roche Group. The company says the initial list price without insurance will be $65,000 a year.

--

This version corrects the drug price to $65,000.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.