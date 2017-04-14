Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 14, 1:51 PM EDT

Hyland's teething tablets recalled over levels of toxic herb


Documents
Peanut Corp. of America's bankruptcy petition
Interactives

Timeline of food supply problems
Blakely peanut plant inspection report for 2008
Blakely peanut plant inspection reports 2006-2007
Poison Produce: Food-Borne Illnesses
Interactive Look at Salmonella

Hyland's teething tablets are being recalled nationwide due to inconsistent levels of toxic belladonna, which U.S. regulators say makes them a serious health hazard to young children.

The manufacturer, Standard Homeopathic Co., said that it stopped making and shipping the tablets last October. The recall covers Hyland's Baby Teething Tablets and Hyland's Baby Nighttime Teething Tablets, meant to relieve gum discomfort from emerging teeth.

Belladonna, also called nightshade, is a poisonous herb that nonetheless has been used as a homeopathic medicine for centuries.

The Food and Drug Administration said late Thursday that Standard Homeopathic of Los Angeles agreed to the recall. An FDA investigation found some tablets had much higher belladonna levels than listed on the products.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.