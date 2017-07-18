Eagle Herald











Mellencamp son Speck arrested after fight in Indiana


BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) -- A son of rock star John Mellencamp has been arrested in Indiana on charges of public intoxication and resisting law enforcement.

Police say 22-year-old Speck Mellencamp was arrested early Sunday after he and his 23-year-old brother, Hud, were involved in a fight outside a Bloomington restaurant.

Police say Speck Mellencamp was "very belligerent and uncooperative" with officers and medical personnel trying to treat him for injuries at the scene and at a hospital.

He was released on bond. Mellencamp's attorney declined comment.

Hud Mellencamp told police a man attacked him. The Herald-Times reports (http://bit.ly/2tjodcd ) he suffered a scratch on his neck and a small cut on his nose.

After a 2013 fight, the brothers were charged with felony battery. Speck Mellencamp served 96 hours in jail.

