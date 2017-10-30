NEWARK, N.J. (AP) -- The Latest on the bribery trial of Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez and a wealthy friend (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

The defense in the bribery trial of U.S. Senator Bob Menendez and a wealthy friend has rested its case.

The trial is in its ninth week. Closing arguments are expected to take place later this week. Neither defendant testified.

Menendez is charged with accepting free flights on a private jet and other gifts from Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen (MEHL-gehn) in exchange for political influence. The two men deny any bribery arrangement.

The most serious charge against the two men carries a maximum 20-year prison sentence.

Earlier Monday, the judge denied a mistrial request by defense attorneys, who accused the judge of unfairly limiting what evidence or witnesses they could present.

11 a.m.

A judge has denied a mistrial motion by New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez and a wealthy friend.

Attorneys filed the motion over the weekend accusing U.S. District Judge William Walls of unfairly limiting what evidence or witnesses they could present.

Walls said Monday the motion had no "palpable merit."

Defense attorneys argued Walls hasn't let them introduce documents that would support their theory that Menendez wasn't lobbying government officials on behalf of Melgen but instead was concerned with broader policy issues.

Prosecutors countered that the judge's rulings have been consistent and called the defendants' attempt an example of their "continued unwillingness" to accept blame for their actions.

1:30 a.m.

