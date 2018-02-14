NEW YORK (AP) -- New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art says its recently concluded Michelangelo exhibit is the 10th-most visited exhibition in the museum's history.

"Michelangelo: Divine Draftsman and Designer" ended Monday after drawing 702,516 visitors over its three-month residency. The New York Times reports it surpassed attendance for the 2011 exhibition "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty," which drew 661,609 visitors.

However, the Michelangelo exhibit did not come close to surpassing the attendance records set by the museum's top two exhibits. "Treasures of Tutankhamun," a five month-exhibition of the ancient Egyptian pharaoh's artifacts in the 1970s, and Leonardo Da Vinci's "Mona Lisa" broke the million visitor mark.

---

Information from: The New York Times, http://www.nytimes.com