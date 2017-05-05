AP Radio AP Radio News:

May 5, 7:32 PM EDT

Michelle Obama accidentally tweets former staffer's number

AP Photo
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Latest News
Michelle Obama accidentally tweets former staffer's number

Obama endorses Macron in France's presidential runoff

Obama unveils vision for presidential library in Chicago

Warren, Sanders unhappy by Wall Street-paid Obama speech

Obama dishes on leadership at 1st event since leaving office
Interactive
Obama's 2011 State of the Union Address
Obama's 2010 State of the Union Address
Panorama of the State of the Union Address

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Having former first lady Michelle Obama tweet your telephone number is one way to get a lot of attention.

The telephone number of a former White House staffer was shared on the @MichelleObama Twitter account on Friday. Michelle Obama has 7.67 million Twitter followers.

The telephone number apparently belongs to Duncan Wolfe, a former White House creative digital strategist. The tweet was quickly taken down. Calls were met with "I'm not available right now" and a mailbox full notification.

An official who works for the Obamas says it was an accident and her account was not hacked.

Michelle Obama and other celebrities were in New York City Friday to celebrate National College Signing Day, which encourages high school students to seek higher education.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.








©2015 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.