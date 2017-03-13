DETROIT (AP) -- After failed efforts to turn around some of Michigan's worst public schools, top state officials decided it was time for drastic action: closing 38 of the lowest performers and shifting their students to better options elsewhere. However, the move has run into serious logistical problems. In Detroit, where 25 schools were targeted for closing, no better options were available nearby. Parents of students were told to consider transfers to schools as far as 40 to 50 miles away.

The notices of possible closings stirred panic among many parents, and now officials are considering other options. State officials may have to revise the state law that provides a blueprint for turning around failing schools.